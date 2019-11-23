Murder of Rooster: FIR lodged against 7

In a bizarre incident, the Bihar police has registered a FIR against 7 people over a murder of a ‘rooster’. The police in the Durgawati police station in Bhabhua district in Bihar registered FIR after getting a complaint from a woman named Kamla Devi.

Kamla Devi is a resident of Tirozpur village. She had a dispute with her neighbour. And They had a fight ver a matter two days ago. During the scuffle, the neighbour snatched Kamala Devi’s pet rooster and killed it.

So to get justice for her pet Kamala Devi lodged a complaint with the police.

On the basis of the statement by Kamala Devi, an FIR was lodged under sections 429, 341, 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against seven persons. A post-mortem of the rooster was also conducted at the veterinary hospital. According to the post-mortem report, use of blade on the rooster’s neck was confirmed, informed the police.