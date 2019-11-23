New video call app launched in UAE

A new video call app was launched in UAE. The new app is launched by Etisalat. The app is anamed ‘Voico UAE’.

The telecom service provider Etisalat iss offering its customers access to have unlimited voice and video calls with this new app ‘Voico UAE’ as low as Dh5 for both iOS and Android devices. The users can make voice calls to anyone in the world or chat with family and friends on a ‘Voico UAE’ video call.

The customers can also use any of the supported apps, Yzer, BOTIM, C’Me, HiU and the newly added Voico UAE, to make voice and video calls.

The plans are available to Etisalat subscribers (prepaid, postpaid and e-Life home broadband). Etisalat internet calling plans are an add-on to customers’ existing Etisalat mobile and/or eLife service.