Pakistan violates ceasefire in LoC: Indian Army retaliates

The Pakistan Army today again violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC). The ceasefire violation from the side of Pakistan took place around 11.30 am today in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

November 23, 2019

Pakistan Army started ceasefire violation by firing small arms and mortar shelling. The Indian Army has given befitting reply to Pakistan. No casualty was reported .

” pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars about 11.30 am, prompting retaliation by Indian Army”,said the Indian Army spokesperson.