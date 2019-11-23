DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Pakistan violates ceasefire in LoC: Indian Army retaliates

Nov 23, 2019, 03:03 pm IST
Line of Control (LoC)
firing at Line of Control (LoC)

The Pakistan Army today again violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC). The ceasefire violation from the side of Pakistan took place around 11.30 am today in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Army started ceasefire violation by firing small arms and mortar shelling. The Indian Army has given befitting reply to Pakistan. No casualty was reported .

” pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars about 11.30 am, prompting retaliation by Indian Army”,said the Indian Army spokesperson.

