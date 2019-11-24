ISRO to create history: launch of 14 satellites in 27 minutes on Nov 27

The ISRO is geared to put 14 satellites into orbit in 27 minutes with its time tested Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle(PSLV).The launch is scheduled on November 27 from the second launch pad of Sriharikotta,Andhra Pradesh.

The main payload of the mission is India’s 1625 Kg Cartosat-3 satellite,while the rest 13 satellites are of US which will pay New space India Ltd-the commercial arm of ISRO.After 17 minutes of launch PSLV will first deploy Cartosat-3 at an orbit 509 km from Earth,at an inclination 97.5 degree.Cartosat will furnish images that cater to the demand of urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover and others.

The 13 nano satellites of US are for observation purposes with the last one ‘MeshBed’ a communication test-bed satellite.