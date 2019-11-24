Maharashtra Twist: ” Anything can happen in cricket and politics”, claims Union Minister

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari has come justifying the BJP-NCP alliance in Maharashtra. Former BJP president Nitin Gadkari has supported the ‘twist’ in Maharashtra by saying that anything is possible in cricket and politics.

“I had earlier said anything can happen in cricket and politics, now you can understand what I meant,” Gadkari said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, giving a shock to all Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister while Ajit Pawar of NCP took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state . This has ended a month-long political impasse in Maharashtra .

The move came at a time when discussions between Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena had seemingly reached a final stage. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.