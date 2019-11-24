Mother dies just as daughter’s wedding party arrives,ceremonies carried on hiding the corpse

The wedding night was all but celebrations for this family in UP’s Ghatampur.The Muiya villagers all joined the wedding party when the bride’s mother,Shanti Devi 55 had a heart failure and died.

The wedding party together with the groom were at the door steps of the brides home and every one where startled not knowing how to handle the situation.The village elders intervened and decided to take the mortal body of the brides mother and secured it in Panchayat bhavan.The ceremonies continued and the wedding commenced happily.

The bride-groom left the home at around 9 am on Saturday and after they left , the villagers assembled and gave end rights to the deceased mother.