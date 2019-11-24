Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif partied with ‘B town’ girls: See pics

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra partied with the other Bollywood beauties. Priyanka attended the party with her Bollywood friends on Friday night in Mumbai. The party was hosted by celebrity manager Rohini Iyer.

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor shared a photo from the party on social media. The photo shows Priyanka smiling for a picture with Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Barucha, Ekta and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.

“Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long,” she captioned her post.

Katrina and Priyanka have never worked together. However, Katrina was brought in to star opposite Salman Khan in this year’s Bharat after Priyanka backed out of the project.