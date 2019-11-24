Shaukat Kaifi, Mother of veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi passes away,Amitabh Bachan,Anil Kapoor pay respects

Shabana Azmi’s mother Shaukat Kaifi breathed her last after suffering from an age-related illness. She was 93-years-old. Her funeral was held on Saturday afternoon and various Bollywood celebs paid a visit and offered their condolences to Shabana and family.

Among these celebrities, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Anil Kapoor were snapped. Rishi Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani, Ritesh Sidhwani, Sanjay Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were also snapped. Not only Shabana, her brother Baba Azmi and sister-in-law, also Bollywood actress, Tanvi Azmi, were seen at the funeral.