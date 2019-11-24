Shivsena’s writ petition: SC to hear at 11:30 AM

A writ petition to SC by Shivsena-NCP-Congress alliance questioning the legitimacy of the governor’s invitation to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar form the government will be heard by SC on Sunday 11:30 AM

It also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid “further horse-trading” and a direction to the Maharashtra Governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

Earlier it was being expected that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will be forming the government after BJP and Sena talks failed over the ’50-50 formula’. The stalemate went on for weeks as discussions between the Sena, NCP and Congress continued to decide on the common minimum programme.

In a sudden unexpected move Fadnavis took the oath as CM taking a faction of NCP under Ajit Pawar to his side .Ajit Pawar took oath as Dy.CM early morning on Saturday as the Presidential rule was raised just before it by 5:45 AM.