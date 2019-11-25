Jofra Archer racially abused in Englands defeat to New Zea land

Jofra Archer said he was subject to racial abuse during England’s final day defeat against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

After the match Archer, 24, wrote on Twitter: “A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also.”

The alleged incident took place as Archer walked back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 30 during England’s failed attempt to save the Test. Joe Root’s side eventually subsided to an innings and 65-run loss that puts the tourists 1-0 down in the two-Test series.