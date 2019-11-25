Lifeguard gets jail term for molesting 2 minor brothers at swimming pool

A lifeguard accused of molesting two siblings, aged 7 and 8, at the swimming pool of their residential compound has been sentenced to three months in jail by a Dubai court.The boys’ mother, a Saudi expat, told the the public prosecution investigator that she learnt about the molestation from his children.

“My eight-year-old son told me that the lifeguard lowered his shorts and laughed. The next day, when he was with his brother, the maid and other kids, the defendant did the same thing to my other son and groped him.”The Court of First Instance found the 28-year-old Nepalese man guilty and ordered his deportation.

During the hearing, the defendant denied the charges.

“He said he worked from 8am to 8 pm at the villas compound and his duties include teaching residents’ children how to swim, free of charge,” a police sergeant said.”He claimed that he could have touched the boys by mistake. He said he did not remember the parts of their bodies he could have touched.”

The two siblings both recalled in front of the prosecutor how the defendant would tell them to go to a deep area of the pool and pull down their shorts. Then he would respond to their shock with laughter.On another occasion, he touched them inappropriately.