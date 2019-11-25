Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes charge, signs CM relief fund cheque

Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term on Saturday in an extraordinary move that left rivals stunned, got down to work on Monday.Mr Fadnavis returned to the Mantralaya, the state secretariat building in south Mumbai even as the political drama over the weekend developments continued.

The first thing that the 49-year-old did was signing a cheque. He put down his signature for the first time in his second term, on a cheque for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The newly-appointed Chief Minister was seen handing over the cheque to a woman.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first signature of this tenure was done on a #CMReliefFund cheque, on reaching Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by CM,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.