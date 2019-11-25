Mamata Banerjee govt to provide land possession to refugees, regularise their colonies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that all refugee settlements up to 3 acres including Centre-authorised colonies as well as private lands will be regularised.As a result, the displaced people will also be provided with land rights by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Banerjee said.

“We have decided to regularize all the lands (refugee settlements), solely because it has been a long time now. Since (March) 1971, they have been left hanging without a home or land. I believe refugees have the right,” CM Mamata Banerjee said, addressing a gathering in Nabanna.