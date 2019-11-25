NCP leaders allege BJP of sending police men to spy on there MLAs

Two police men in plain clothes were spotted by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad at Renaissance hotel in Powai.The video of Awhad and NCP workers questioning there business at the hotel where the MLAs are safe kept to prevent any horse trading has become viral.

The NCP allege BJP that the cops were sent to spy on the MLAs.In the video Awhad can be seen asking for the ID card and asking what he is doing at hotel in duty time.The NCP workers accuse they were deployed at the Renaissance hotel to pass on information of MLAs to BJP leadership.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said Maharashtra police wont do any such act unless instructed by the government.