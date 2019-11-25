Over 100 prominent Muslims, including Naseeruddin Shah,Shabana Azmi oppose Ayodhya review plea

About 100 prominent Muslim citizens from across the country, including actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, on Monday opposed the decision by some litigants to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, saying that keeping the dispute alive will harm the community.

Members of the Muslim community who signed the statement include Islamic scholars, social activists, lawyers, journalists, businessmen, poets, actors, filmmakers, theatre personalities, musicians and students among others, a statement issued by the group said.

“We share the unhappiness of the Indian Muslim community, constitutional experts and secular organisations over the fact that the highest court in the land has placed faith above law in arriving at its decision,” the statement said.

“But while agreeing that the court order is judicially flawed, we strongly believe that keeping the Ayodhya dispute alive will harm, and not help, Indian Muslims,” it said.