50 Sqkm of Arunachal land in Chinese custody, next Doklam soon:MP Gao in Parliament

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJPs Tapir Gao said attention is required on the encroachment of about 50 sqkm of Arunachal Pradesh land by China. Gao also reminded that recently, China objected to the visits of Rajnath Singh, Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah. “However, no one in the Government of this House discussed that here”, Gao lamented.

Gao also urged the national media of India to focus on the issues of the Arunachal and also added that China has occupied many of the key areas in Arunachal, including areas of historical importance. China is claiming a major part of Arunachal Pradesh as Southern Tibet and thus views the territory as disputed land.

Gao also warned that another Doklam-like situation could arise in the frontier state if the Government of India does not take steps to resolve this issue. It may be mentioned here that troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam near #Sikkim last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army