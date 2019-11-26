Ayodhya Verdict: Sunni Central Waqf Board to not file review petition

The Sunni Central Waqf Board has decided that the organization will not approach the Supreme Court with a review petition on the Ayodhya Verdict. Zufar Farookhi,the chairman of the Sunni Central Waqf Board made it clear that the organization will not file a review petition against the verdict.

The decision was taken by the meeting of the board held today in Lucknow. Six out of the eight members of the board supported the decision. Seven members attended the meeting.

Meanwhile Zufar Farookhi informed the Sunni Waqf Board has not yet decided whether to accept the five-acre land given by the Supreme Court to build a mosque. The decision will be taken as per Shariat.