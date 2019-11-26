Women activists to sue Kerala govt on Contempt of Court,Demands affidavit from Kerala police about protection denial

The women activists who were denied police protection to visit the hill shrine of Sabarimala will file a contempt of court case against the Kerala govt, said Bindu Ammini one of the activists. Meanwhile, a Hindu helpline coordinator attacked Bindu with pepper spray in front of the police commissioner’s office. He was soon arrested and cleared from the scene.

Bindu Ammini working as a lecturer in Kerala’s Kannur University together with Kanaka Durga were the first woman who entered Sabarimala last December with police protection. Kerala govt, after the review verdict of Supreme Court two weeks earlier changed their stance on the entry of women of menstruating age into Sabarimala shrine.

The activists are demanding an affidavit from Kerala police that they will not provide protection to women to which Police are consulting senior administration. Trupthi Desai and other activists are still waiting at Kochi Police commissioner’s office for the affidavit.