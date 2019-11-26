“BJP govt resignation best gift of Constitution day”,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict and Devendra Fadnavis’ resignation have shown that the Constitution cannot be subverted. Fadnavis should not have taken the oath as chief minister of Maharashtra when he did not have the numbers, she said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a special session of the West Bengal Assembly to observe the Constitution Day.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed that Fadnavis has to prove his majority in the assembly on Wednesday. The BJP leader then resigned from his post – only three days after he was sworn-in – saying he did not have a majority. “The apex court has upheld the Constitution and it is the best gift as we mark 70 years of adoption of the Indian Constitution,” she said.

“Efforts are on to destroy the Constitution. We have heard about freedom at midnight but have never heard about government at midnight,” Banerjee said.