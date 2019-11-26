Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday stepped down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra ahead of the Supreme Court-mandated floor test. The development came after NCP’s rebel leader Ajit Pawar announced his resignation as Deputy Chief Minister. Addressing media in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that the people’s mandate was for ‘Mahayuti’. Addressing media, Fadnavis said that, “the BJP emerged as the biggest party in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. We formed this government keeping people’s mandate in mind. We won 105 seats.”

He further said that, “After the results, Shiv Sena started negotiating new terms. We had never committed to 50:50 formula. We waited for a long period for Shiv Sena to join us to form government in Maharashtra. Instead of us, Shiv Sena went with the NCP and the Congress. They made laughing stock of themselves. He insisted that ‘Ajit Dada Pawar’ was leader of legislative. No horse-trading from our side. Pawar told me that he can’t continue as Deputy CM.”

Announcing his resignation, Fadnavis said that “we don’t have the numbers.” He said that now we will act as Opposition in the Assembly and teach the new government how to work.