France,Italy and Greece devastated by terrible storm,Nine dead

A violent thunderstorm swept through parts of France, Greece, and Italy over the weekend causing devastating landslides and collapse of an overbridge. Nine people are reported dead and several injured.

The Greek media equaled the terrible thunderstorm to that of ‘biblical Noah’s thunderstorm’ on account of the devastating power it unleashed. An overpass collapsed in Northern Italy which brought back the memories of Morandi bridge collapse in which 43 people lost their lives.

Flash floods in France’s Côte d’Azur claimed the lives of four people, while two others are believed to still be missing. Three of the victims were found in cars that were swept away in floods in the Var region, and the fourth was among a group being rescued by the fire brigade when the dinghy carrying them to safety capsized.