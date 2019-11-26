DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Indian Railway likely to increase passengers fare

Nov 26, 2019, 10:14 am IST
The Indian Railway likely to increase the passenger fare. It is reported that the  passenger fare will be increased from February,2020. The fire hike will be announced after the end of the winter sessions of Indian Parliament which is currently going.

The national media reported that the Prime Ministers Office has given its approval for the fare hike. It is reported that the Railways has proposed to increase the passenger fare by 8-10%. But the freight fares will not be increased.

Indian Railway has increased the fare in June,2014. The passenger fares were increased by 14.5%. At that time the freight fares were increased by 6.5%.

