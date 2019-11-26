ISRO releases picture of PSLV-C47’s journey towards launchpad

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released the photo of its Polar Satellite vehicle PSLV-C47. The photo mapps its journey from the vehicle assembly building to launch pad. The photo was released on ISRO’s micro-blogging platform.

” Journey of PSLV-C 47 from Vehicle Assembly Building towards the launch pad. Launch scheduled on Nov 27, 2019″, ISRo captioned the photo.

The PSLV-C 47 carrying Cartosat will be launched on November 27 at 0928 hours from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The PSLV-C 47 will launch Cartosat and other 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit. The 13 commercial nanosatellites are from the US. This satellites were launched as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India , and Department of Space. Cartosat is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.