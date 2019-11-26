ISRO starts 26 hr countdown for the launch of 14 satellites including Cartosat 3

ISRO started the 26-hour countdown for the launch of earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other nano-satellites from the US. The space agency has planned for the launch of CARTOSAT-3 satellite, ninth in the series, from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 120kms from here on November 27 at 09.28 am.

The main payload of the mission is India’s 1625 Kg Cartosat-3 satellite, while the rest 13 satellites are of the US which will pay New space India Ltd-the commercial arm of ISRO. After 17 minutes of launch, PSLV will first deploy Cartosat-3 at an orbit 509 km from Earth, at an inclination 97.5 degree. Cartosat will furnish images that cater to the demand for urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover and others.

India’s time-proven heavy-duty rocket engine PSLV-C47 with six solid strap-on motors will first deploy Cartosat 3 on an orbit nearly 509 km from the earth at an inclination angle of 97.5 degrees. The nanosatellites of the US will be further carried to a higher orbit and deployed at specific orbits.

The 13 nanosatellites of the US are for observation purposes with the last one ‘MeshBed’ a communication test-bed satellite.