Maharashtra Twist: ‘Will build hospitals to treat mental illness BJP leaders’,says Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that after coming to power in Maharashtra the government will build a hospital to treat the mental illness of BJP leaders. “Once we form government, we will build a special hospital to treat the mental illness of BJP leaders,” said Raut.

Asked about reasons behind NCP leaders trying to convince Ajit Pawar to come back to the party fold even as he has been removed as leader of the NCP’s legislature wing, Raut said, “Nobody wants a split in family over politics.” “Even I had visited MNS chief Raj Thackeray (cousin of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray) when he defected from the Shiv Sena,” he said.

The Supreme Court has today announced to conduct the floor test on Wednesday.