The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 5, 2019, during its monsoon session, was cleared by Rajya Sabha on November 26, Winter session. The bill was passed without any amendments.

The Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Mr. Thaawarchand Gehlot pushed the bill in Rajya Sabha which aims at protecting the rights of transgender persons granting them recognition and providing welfare schemes.