Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki resigns from party

Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki announced that he has resigned from the party protesting against the party’s alliance with Congress to form a government in Maharashtra.

In series of tweets posted on Twitter, Solanki congratulated the party for forming a govt in the state with a Shiv Sena chief minister, but said that his conscious and ideology doesn’t permit him to work with Congress. “So with a heavy heart I am making most difficult decision of my life, I am resigning from Shiv Sena”, he said.