Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki resigns from party

Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki announced that he has resigned from the party protesting against the party’s alliance with Congress to form a government in Maharashtra.
In series of tweets posted on Twitter, Solanki congratulated the party for forming a govt in the state with a Shiv Sena chief minister, but said that his conscious and ideology doesn’t permit him to work with Congress. “So with a heavy heart I am making most difficult decision of my life, I am resigning from Shiv Sena”, he said.
My Resignation
I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena
I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan pic.twitter.com/I0uIf13Ed2
— Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019
