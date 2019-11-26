DH Latest NewsIndia

Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki resigns from party

Nov 26, 2019, 09:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki announced that he has resigned from the party protesting against the party’s alliance with Congress to form a government in Maharashtra.

In series of tweets posted on Twitter, Solanki congratulated the party for forming a govt in the state with a Shiv Sena chief minister, but said that his conscious and ideology doesn’t permit him to work with Congress. “So with a heavy heart I am making most difficult decision of my life, I am resigning from Shiv Sena”, he said.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close