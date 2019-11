UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has pardoned 662 prisoners. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of these prisoners ahead of the 48th UAE National Day.

The 48th UAE National Day will be celebrated on December 2.

The release of prisoners and the settlement of their debts and fines shows the the UAE president’s keenness to grant them another chance for a new life.