Ayodhya Verdict : Muslim personal law board to file review plea

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)on Wednesday said that it will file a review petition in the Ayodhya verdict that backed the construction of Ram Temple in the Uttar Pradesh town. The Board said that the Sunni Waqf Board’s decision will not impact their review plea.

On the question of AIMPLB not being a litigant in the case, the board said that in eyes of law, all Muslims were equal to the petitioner. “Exercising our constitutional right, we’re going to file a review petition in the Ayodhya case during the first week of December. Sunni Waqf Board’s decision not to pursue the case won’t legally affect us. All Muslim organisations are on the same page,” the board said in statement.

On Tuesday, the Sunni Waqf Board, an original litigant in the Ayodhya dispute from Muslim side, decided not to file a review petition in the case. “The Board has considered the judgement of the Supreme Court passed in the Babri Masjid case. The Board has reiterated its stand that it will not file any review petition in the Supreme Court,” Farooqi said in a press release issued after a meeting of the board attended by seven of its eight members.