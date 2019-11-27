Ayodhya Verdict: ” We will build a hospital in the name of Lord Ram”, says Shia Waqf Board

Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi said that they will build a hospital in the name of Lord Ram if they were provided with the 5-acres of land. Wasim Rizvi said to the news agency ANI that if Sunni Waqf Board and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) do not want to take the 5-acre land being provided by the Supreme Court, they should let Shia Waqf Board get the same where it will build a hospital in the name of Lord Ram.

“If Sunni Waqf Board and the AIMPLB don’t want to take the 5 acres land, then it should give it to Shia Waqf Board. We will build a hospital in the name of Lord Ram. We will also build a mosque, temple, Gurudwara and a Church at the same place,” said Rizvi

“There is no dispute on Lord Ram’s name in the entire world. According to Islamic belief, any great who was born earlier than Prophet Mohammad is an ancestor of the Prophet. People of Saudi Arabia are proud because Prophet Mohammad was born there. Every Indian should be proud because thousands of years ago Lord Ram was born here,” he added.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 9 ordered to give five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.