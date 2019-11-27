Court stays bailable warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Delhi court Wednesday stayed the bailable warrant issued against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for not appearing in a criminal defamation complaint, while directing him to be present before it on December 12.

The court had on November 12 issued the warrant against Mr Tharoor after he did not appear before it, nor was he represented by a lawyer, in the complaint filed against him over his alleged “scorpion on Shivling” remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court on Wednesday stayed the warrant after an application was moved by his lawyer seeking exemption for the day.

“Exemption application moved on behalf of accused. Submissions heard. In view of the submissions made and the grounds for the exemption as prayed in the exemption application, I deem it appropriate to allow the exemption application.

“Accused is exempted from personal appearance for today only. The exemption application stands disposed of accordingly. Matter is adjourned for hearing on the point of notice/ framing of notice…on December 12, 2019. Bailable warrants issued against the accused are stayed till the next date of hearing. Accused is directed to appear in person on the next date of hearing,” the judge said.