The world’s first ever dual-SIM 5G phone will be launched soon. This was announced by MediaTek company. The MediaTek officially announced that its new 5G SoC-Dimensity 1000 . This boasts world’s first dual 5G SIM technology.

The 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset will be the first ever 5G SoC claims the company. This is in the line of 5G chipsets and it will combine technologies form enhanced connectivity, multimedia support, Artificial Intelligence and imaging for smartphones.

The Dimensity 1000 supports 80-megapixel sensors at 24fps and multi-camera options such as 32+16-megapixel dual cameras. The first Dimensity powered devices are scheduled to hit the market in 2020.