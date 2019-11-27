ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 other US satellites

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched the Polar Satellite launching vehicle PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 other US satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre ( SDSC SHAR) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

#PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nanosatellites lifts off from Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/BBA9QQ2AVd — ISRO (@isro) November 27, 2019

The PSLV-C 47 will launch Cartosat and other 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit. The 13 commercial nanosatellites are from the US. This satellites were launched as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India , and Department of Space. Cartosat is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

The PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in XL configuration with 6 solid straps on motors. This is the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR Sriharikota.