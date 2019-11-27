Man arrested for smuggling thousands of tortoises

A person has been arrested at Trichy International Airport for smuggling 2829 China Pond tortoises. The tortoises were concealed in cookie packets and wheat flour packets.

The man was coming from Guangzhou in China via Sri Lanka. He was checked in airport after suspicion. He was been arrested and detained by police.

The import of these tortoise is prohibited by law. The tortoise were re-exported to China as this species is not covered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) or Wildlife Protection Act>