Man kills five family members over wife’s illicit relationships

In a shocking incident a man has killed five members of his family after a ruckus over his wife’s alleged illicit relationship. The incident took place in Jharkhand.

The police has arrested the accused Gango Das aged 30. As per police Gango Das reached his home in Harijan Tola in Koderma district on Tuesday night and started quarrelling with his eight-month pregnant wife.

His mother and two other relatives tried to intervene into the issue. Then the agitated Das took a rod and hit his wife Sheela Devi, his children Radhika Kumari and Piyush Kumar aged 6 and 2, mother Shanti and two kins. Except one niece all the five dead on the spot.

After killing family members, Das locked him inside a room. Police has arrested Das and the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.