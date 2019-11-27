Popular Tamil actor passed away

Popular Tamil actor Bala Singh has passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in Chennai. Bala Singh was aged 67.

Bala Singh has done noted performances in many films like ‘Pudhupettai, Virumaandi, Saamy, Kannathil Muthamittal’.

Bala Singh was a trained theatre artist. He has got training from national School of Drama. His performance in the Tamil film ‘Avatharam’ released in 1995 was praised by everyone. The film which marked the directorial debut of actor Nassar was a big turning point in bala’s life.

He has also acted in many Malayalam films.