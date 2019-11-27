Turkey sheds-off US fears, To proceed with S-400 deal with Russia snubbing US sanctions

Turkey will proceed with the procurement deal of the Russian S-400 missile defense system considered as the best air defense shield, better than the Israeli Iron dome system.

Ankara received the first batch of Russia’s surface-to-air missile systems in July, prompting the US to kick Turkey off its F-35 fighter jet program. The Trump administration warned Ankara it could face sanctions but said Ankara could be spared if it does not activate the S-400 system.

In a short clip released by the Turkish military, the S-400 system was seen in action locating the US F-16 jets which were used as mock targets for the drill. This action had made the US more restless and threatened Turkey-its NATA ally, with sanctions