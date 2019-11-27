TVS launches Jupiter Classic BS6 in India : Price and Features

TVS has just unveiled its first BS6-compliant scooter, the Jupiter Classic ET-Fi. The two-wheeler is priced at Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is nearly Rs 8,000 more than the cost of the outgoing model. The TVS Jupiter is also available in a Base, ZX and Grande variants, the BS6-compliant iterations of which will be launched soon.

The ET-Fi in the name stands for ‘Ecothrust Fuel Injection’, which is one of the two versions of BS6 Fi platforms that TVS has developed. The manufacturer is calling the other one RT-Fi or ‘Race Tuned Fuel Injection’. TVS claims that the Jupiter Classic now delivers 15 percent better fuel efficiency. New features also include a USB charger, storage space in the front and a tinted visor. At the moment, TVS has not revealed output figures, but it’s likely we could see a slight drop in performance, just like on the new Apache bikes.

The new TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi will be available in a number of colour schemes – Sunlit Ivory, Autumn Brown and a new Indiblue shade.