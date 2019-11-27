Visa-on-arrival fees of India revealed

India has earlier announced Visa-on-arrival scheme for UAE citizens. As per this scheme, UAE citizens visiting India for a period not exceeding 60 days for business, tourism, conferences and medical purposes will be benefited by this scheme.

Under the new visa-on-arrival scheme, the UAE citizens will be required to fill a form and present it along with their disembarkation card at immigration counters.

It is advisable to download the form, print it, fill it and present it to the Visa Officer at visa counters on arrival at six international Indian airports: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The application is available through the following link: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa/visa-on-arrival.htm A fee of Rs 2,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency per passenger, including children, will be charged.

UAE passports should have a minimum validity of six months remaining for visas on arrival. Such visitors should not have residency or be employed in India.

The visa-on-arrival scheme will not be available to UAE nationals visiting India for the first time. They must apply for an e-visa or paper visa at Indian consular posts.