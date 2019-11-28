Australian Test Captain Tim Paine challenges India to play Pink ball match during Australian tour

Commenting on India-Bangladesh day-nighter test match played with the pink ball, Australian test cricket team captain, Tim Paine challenged India for playing a game with his team during their upcoming Australian tour.

Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir speaking on the subject opinioned that Virat Kohli should accept the Australian skipper’s challenge and the match at Brisbane will be beneficial for India and sports marketing if properly done, it will ensure revenue for the team.

It is noteworthy that Kohli after the test with Bangladesh said that the pink ball needs more practice to play with and the Indian team, aware of the home ground was not properly challenged by the Bangladeshi team. Team Bangladesh would have required more time to homogenize with the pink ball. Kohli added that the Indian team’s performance with the pink ball could only be measured if played on foreign ground.