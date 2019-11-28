Autorickshaw driver arrested for molesting female passenger

An autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra’s Palghar district was arrested for allegedly molesting a female passenger, police said on Thursday.The Vasai police arrested Ikraman Hussain Shaikh on Wednesday for molesting a 22-year-old female passenger, police public relations officer Hemant Katkar said. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on November 25, when the victim was travelling in Shaikh’s autorickshaw between Manickpur and Vasai Koliwada, he said.

The accused allegedly touched the victim inappropriately and threatened her at knifepoint when she resisted his advances, the official said, quoting the victim’s complaint.