“BJP made shameless attempts to subvert democracy”, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of making shameless attempts to “subvert democracy” in Maharashtra and for “blatantly sabotaging” the three-party alliance from coming to power in the state, PTI reported.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in the Parliament House, Gandhi attacked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he had acted in an “unprecedented and reprehensible manner”. “There is no doubt that he [Koshyari] acted under the instructions of the prime minister and the home minister,” she said. “The BJP’s pre-poll alliance did not hold because of its own arrogance and over-confidence.”

It took weeks of discussions for the ideologically contrasting Shiv Sena and the Congress to set aside their differences and work out an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra.