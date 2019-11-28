Bypoll Results: Trinamool Congress wins all 3 seats in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday won bypolls to all the three seats in West Bengal including Kaliaganj, Karimpur, and Kharagpur constituency. This is the first time the TMC has won the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar seats.

Nearly 78 per cent of over seven lakh electorate had cast their votes in the bypolls to Kaliaganj, Karimpur, and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats where 18 candidates were in the fray. The Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats fell vacant after the general elections as the sitting MLAs of the two seats Dilip Ghosh (BJP) and Mahua Moitra (TMC) had contested and won Lok Sabha seats.

On the other hand, the bypoll at Kaliaganj was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy. Congress nominee Dhitashree Roy, supported by the CPI(M), is pitted against TMC’s Tapan Deb Sinha and BJP’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar at Kaliaganj. In Karimpur the CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gholam Rabbi is in the reckoning against Majumdar and the ruling TMC’s Bimalendu Singha Roy. In Kharagpur Sadar the contestants are Prem Chandra Jha of BJP, Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and Pradip Sarkar of the TMC.