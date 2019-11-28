China warns U.S. over Hong Kong law as thousands stage ‘Thanksgiving’ rally

China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take “firm countermeasures” in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation which supported the protesters, with comprehensive sanctions on products and ingredients used to make tear gas cannons and other protest-hurting products. Protesters in Hong Kong responded by staging a “Thanksgiving” rally, with thousands, some draped in U.S. flags, gathering in the heart of the city.

China had earlier blamed the US for playing underhand operations which led to a landslide victory of the pro-democratic party in local elections and added Hong Kong will be an ‘ integral part of China ‘.