Congress will come to power in 2021,says Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said that the Congress will come to power in Assam in 2021.

Tarun Gogoi said that the people of India had given a chance to Narendra Modi but the prime minister and Amit Shah betrayed them.

“The people have now realised that they [BJP] have no commitment to the welfare of the common man. They are very keen to be in the power and that was evident in Maharashtra – how they formed the government,” Tarun Gogoi said.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s order on Maharashtra’s present politics, Tarun Gogoi said, “It is an order to prevent the misuse of power by the Modi government.”