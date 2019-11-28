Donald Trump tweets photoshopped image of him in six-packs

To make an end to rumors in the air speculating his health following an out of schedule health check-up, US president Trump posted a bare-chested photoshopped image of him in six-packs sporting a heavyweight boxing champion’s belt.

In the picture, Trump’s head is superimposed on the hulking body of a boxer — an image taken from the publicity poster for the Sylvester Stallone movie “Rocky III.” The montage, in which a distinctly airbrushed version of the 73-year-old president’s face is used, comes without comment.

President Trump is furious over media speculation following his sudden trip to a government hospital outside Washington last Saturday and the startling tweet was his latest attempt to put talk of ill health to rest. He is also known to have some sort of complex about his own physique and manliness, often explicitly describing his sexual prowess.

