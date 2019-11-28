Drivers may need a new driving licence in UAE: Details inside

To drive the driverless cars, drivers may need a new type of driving licence in UAE. This has been proposed in a draft law to regulate the autonomous vehicles (AV).

The draft law specifically focuses on three pillars of using AVs: Vehicle safety requirement on the road; data and cyber security; and risk and behaviour.

The draft law is looking at adding an additional driving licence to the conventional one, which will test a completely different set of skills of a driver as compared to the usual driver’s test for regular vehicles.

The draft law also discusses about the liability in case of an accident, preventing hackers from taking over the vehicle, how the AV will be operated on the road, among others.

The draft law will be sent to manufacturers and other stakeholders for a thorough review. The aim is to get it approved by the end of 2020 and then it’ll be sent out to all car manufacturers, specifically those who produce AVs. Those interested in having their product commercially available in the UAE after understanding the new laws can apply for a certificate to launch it in UAE.