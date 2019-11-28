Fahadh Fassil dons four getup in ‘Malik’

Fahad Fazil will be seen in four different looks in upcoming film ‘Malik’. The film touted to be a political thriller is based on real incidents. The shooting of the film is progressing in Kochi. The film is also scheduled to shoot in Thiruvananthapuram and later to Lakshadweep.

The film spans over different timelines from 1960s to the present. The plot of the film revolves around a sensitive coastal area. The film portrays the resistance against constant threat of displacement of a minority community, and a person who was responsible for making his people rise up.

Fahadh Faasil plays the lead character named Sulaiman, and is s actually inspired from a real-life person. Since there is a change in timelines, the actor will be appearing in four different looks.

The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. His debut film ‘Take Off’ was been a critical and box-office success. ‘Malik’ is penned by Mahesh Narayanan. Besides directing and scripting, Mahesh Narayanan is also editing the film.

The film is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company. The film is made in a big-budget of Rs.25 crores.

The cast also includes Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, Jalaja and many others.

Sanu John Varughese is the director of photography. Sushin Shyam is the music composer and sound department will be handled by Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar. National award winner Santosh Raman is in charge of the production design. The film will be released April next year.