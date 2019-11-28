Hardik Pandya back to training; Shares video

A training video of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is rocking the internet. Pandya has shared the video on the micro-blogging website Twitter. In the video Pandy can be seen running on the field and exercising in the gym.

“Been too long since I’ve been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field,” he tweeted.

Been too long since I've been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field ????? pic.twitter.com/GBLWLsV3k0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 27, 2019

The Indian all-rounder aged 26 has underwent successful lower-back surgery in London on October 5. He had travelled to London on October 2 along with team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar.

Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India’s final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22.