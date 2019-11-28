SpiceJet to launch flights to Ras Al Khaimah from December: Know more

Indian budget airliner SpiceJet is all set to start new operations from UAE. The passenger airliner will commence flight operations to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE from the end of December.

“We have applied to establish an airline in Ras Al Khaimah. Everything depends on regulatory approvals,” informed Ajay Singh the chairman and managing director of Spice Jet. “Flights from India to Ras Al Khaimah will commence soon “, he added.

The present bilateral air service agreement between Ras Al Khaimah and India,allows for four flights per week. Air India Express is currently operating two flights a week.

The RAK-based airline plans to launch flights to Eastern Europe, other cities in the Middle East and Africa from Ras Al Khaimah, but its plans depend heavily on the timely return of the 737 MAX.